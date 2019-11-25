      Weather Alert

Heavy Snow Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel In Central Oregon

Nov 25, 2019 @ 12:16pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The National Weather Service says a winter storm could hit central and eastern Oregon during peak travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Bulletin reported Monday that the storm could bring between seven and 13 inches of snow between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Travel in the Cascade Mountains, central Oregon and the John Day-Ochoco highlands could be dangerous, with heavy blowing and drifting snow on the roads.

Wind gusts could reach up to 28 mph.

