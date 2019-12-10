Heavy gunfire reported in Jersey City neighborhood
Associated Press= JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say police officers have been shot in the Jersey City standoff. A nearby school is on lockdown. SWAT teams and federal agents have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off a major thoroughfare. Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m. Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The area has a Catholic school, convenience stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. FBI spokeswoman Patty Hartman confirms that more than one officer has been shot.