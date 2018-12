Portland is rich with history but like anything else, it sometimes needs an upgrade. That’s been the case with the Heathman Hotel. It was built in 1927 and just underwent a major overhaul of its 151 guestrooms and public spaces. This renovation ALSO included a makeover of the iconic doorman. Daryn White is the General manage of the Heathman hotel. I had a chance to talk to her and the owner of Wildwood and Company clothing designers who designed and made the brand new uniforms.