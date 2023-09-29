Heated Discussions And Disagreements As Multnomah County Approves Plan To Spend 62.5 Million

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County commissioners have approved a plan to allocate over $62 million in unspent funding for homeless services. This funding, which includes Supportive Housing Services tax dollars and unexpected federal funding, will be distributed across various homelessness and behavioral health programs. The plan covers seven key areas, including expanding homeless shelters, enhancing behavioral health and addiction services, establishing homeless day centers, and addressing issues in Portland’s Central Eastside.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson emphasized the urgency of addressing the homelessness crisis and filling existing gaps. The plan faced criticism from some commissioners who viewed it as rushed and lacking a clear through-line.

Commissioner Susheela Jayapal expressed concerns about the plan’s coherence but ultimately voted in favor of it. Commissioner Sharon Meieran, on the other hand, voted against it, strongly criticizing the proposal and her colleagues’ support. She expressed disappointment in the plan’s potential to bring about meaningful change in the systems.

During the public testimony, community members expressed frustration with the city and county’s response to homelessness, urging officials to create more housing options.

The spending package, while one-time funding, aims to address a wide range of homelessness, behavioral health, and addiction recovery needs. The largest portion, $16 million, will fund the operation of 200 beds at two mass outdoor shelter sites in Portland. Another $6.85 million will go toward a 24/7 stabilization center for addiction and mental health emergencies, with an additional $150,000 for planning a sobering drop-off center.

The plan also includes funding for stabilization housing, recovery-focused transitional and permanent supportive housing, expanded day services, housing navigation, rent assistance, legal defense services, and support for the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.

Most commissioners expressed satisfaction with the funding allocations, although they acknowledged the need for a more defined vision. Meieran remained critical, calling the plan a representation of the “status quo.”

Overall, Multnomah County has allocated over $100 million in recent months, addressing various aspects of homelessness and related services.