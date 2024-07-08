Heat Protection for Workers

Record breaking temperatures killed dozens of Oregonians in 2021. So Oregon’s OSHA put new rules in place for worker heat protections, which took effect last summer. The rules say employers must provide at least four cups of water per hour to workers outside. That water must be under 77 degrees. They require workplaces to provide employees with ventilated shaded areas, breaks to avoid heat illness, and equipment to call for medical help.

The Biden administration is proposing new heat rules that would protect workers across the country from dying of heat exposure. “Workers suffer heat stroke or even die just doing their jobs. This new rule will substantially reduce heat injuries, illnesses, and deaths for over 36 million workers, from farm workers to construction workers, postal workers, manufacturing workers,” said the President.

Extreme heat kills at least 1, 220 people in our country each year.