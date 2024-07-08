Heat Likely Cause Of Four Deaths in Multnomah County
July 8, 2024 3:50PM PDT
Portland, Ore. – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating four deaths that could be heat-related. One man died in Northeast Portland and two men died in Southeast Portland. The ME didn’t release any information about how they were found, or where they were living. A fourth man who died was transported to a Portland hospital from outside of Multnomah County. Investigations into heat-related deaths can take several months to confirm the causes.