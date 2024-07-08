KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Heat Likely Cause Of Four Deaths in Multnomah County

July 8, 2024 3:50PM PDT
Share
Heat Likely Cause Of Four Deaths in Multnomah County
From MGN

Portland, Ore. – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating four deaths that could be heat-related. One man died in Northeast Portland and two men died in Southeast Portland. The ME didn’t release any information about how they were found, or where they were living. A fourth man who died was transported to a Portland hospital from outside of Multnomah County. Investigations into heat-related deaths can take several months to confirm the causes.

Popular Posts

1

Consumer Confidence In U.S. Falls In June
2

Fewer Americans File For Jobless Claims
3

US Economic Growth For Last Quarter Is Revised Up Slightly To A 1.4% Annual Rate
4

Governor Kotek Declares First Drought Emergency of Year
5

Shin Shin Foods Warehouse Fire