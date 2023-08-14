Heat Declaration in Multnomah County

Multnomah County has issued a heat declaration for the scorching hot temperatures taking place in Portland over the next few days. The declaration gives the county and the city flexibility on resources to help residents deal with the hot temperatures.

Multnomah County and the city of Portland opened three cooling centers Sunday as temperatures reached 100 degrees. They are trying to send a clear message to residents to avoid any tragedy like the record breaking heat dome in 2021, where 71 people died from heat-related causes.

For more information on places to cool down during the high risk heat wave head to Multnomah County’s website.