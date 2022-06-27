      Weather Alert

Heat Advisory Remains Through Monday Night, Relief Arrives Tuesday

Jun 27, 2022 @ 10:27am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Much of the metro area, Columbia River Gorge and Southwest Washington is under a heat advisory until 10:00pm on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 90’s.  Heat-related illnesses are possible, so make sure to drink plenty of liquids and stay out of the sun.

Cooler air moves through overnight bringing relief on Tuesday in the mid 70’s.

HEAT ADVISORY

* WHAT...Temperatures of 90 to 95 degrees are expected this 
afternoon. 
 
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro 
Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge 
and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, I-5 Corridor 
in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia 
River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. 
 
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. 
 
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Instructions:	Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TAGS
heat heat advisory summer weather
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Connect With Us Listen To Us On