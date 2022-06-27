Heat Advisory Remains Through Monday Night, Relief Arrives Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Much of the metro area, Columbia River Gorge and Southwest Washington is under a heat advisory until 10:00pm on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 90’s. Heat-related illnesses are possible, so make sure to drink plenty of liquids and stay out of the sun.
Cooler air moves through overnight bringing relief on Tuesday in the mid 70’s.
* WHAT...Temperatures of 90 to 95 degrees are expected this
afternoon.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge
and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, I-5 Corridor
in Cowlitz County, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia
River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.