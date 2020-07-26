Heat Advisory Issued For Portland Metro Area Until Monday Evening
Portland, Ore. – Drink lots of water and stay in the shade. A heat advisory has been issued for our area until Monday evening. The National Weather Service in Portland says most of the metro area will see temperatures around 100 degrees. PDX Airport could break a record. This heat can cause some people and animals to get sick. If you can, check on older relatives and neighbors. Pets need help staying cool too.
Read more on the heat advisory from NWS:
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
925 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 102.
* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Monday will be slightly warmer than
Sunday for the Columbia River Gorge with similar or slightly
cooler for the rest of the area. Overnight temperatures Sunday
night will remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/portland
Here are some additional steps to take to prevent heat-related illness:
Drink more water and other nonalcoholic fluids, regardless of your activity level.
Limit intake of drinks with caffeine, alcohol or lots of sugar.
Stay indoors, in an air-conditioned location, as much as possible.
Never leave a person, especially a young child, or a pet in a parked vehicle. Temperatures can rise rapidly in parked vehicles, even with the windows rolled down.
Fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Cool off in the shower or bath or move to an air-conditioned place.
Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.
If you need to be outside, take these precautions:
Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours when temperatures are cooler and drink two to four glasses of nonalcoholic fluids each hour.
Check on co-workers while working outdoors.
Rest often in shady areas.
Wear a brimmed hat and sunglasses; apply sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.
Knowing the signs of heat illness is important. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.
Warning signs of heat stroke include body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot and dry skin (no sweating); rapid pulse; throbbing headache; nausea; dizziness; and confusion.
If you see any of these signs, call 911. Place the victim in a bath or cool shower or spray the person with cool water from a garden hose. Do not give the person fluids to drink.
Less severe heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion and muscle cramps. Signs are heavy sweating, paleness, weakness, headache and vomiting. Drink nonalcoholic, cool beverages. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or last more than an hour.