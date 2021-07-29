Heat Advisory In Effect Through Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the Pacific Northwest through Saturday night, warning that temperatures could reach 100 degrees.
Things begin to heat up tomorrow with the highest temps expected on Fri. Sat though will bring a little relief as it is trending 'cooler' than Fri. A Heat Advisory is in effect from Thur PM – Sat PM. Temps inland will be in the mid 90s, reaching near 100° by Fri. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/3jTaDdFEOr
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 29, 2021
Things begin to heat up tomorrow with the highest temps expected on Fri. Sat though will bring a little relief as it is trending 'cooler' than Fri. A Heat Advisory is in effect from Thur PM – Sat PM. Temps inland will be in the mid 90s, reaching near 100° by Fri. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/3jTaDdFEOr
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 29, 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s Thursday, around 100
Friday, then mid 90s Saturday. Overnight lows expected be in the
mid 60s, however around 70 for urban areas and the Columbia
River Gorge Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend
time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Target Area:
Cascade Foothills in Lane County
Central Columbia River Gorge
Central Willamette Valley
Greater Portland Metro Area
Lower Columbia
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills
South Willamette Valley
Upper Hood River Valley
Western Columbia River Gorge