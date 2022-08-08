Heat Advisory In Effect Through 8:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are still under a heat advisory until 8:00pm with Monday’s temperatures only a few degrees cooler than Sunday.
Highs are expected in the low to mid 90’s. It’s going to be another warm night with overnight lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.
Slightly cooler today, but a Heat Advisory remains for Portland/Vancouver areas, Columbia Gorge and Upper Hood River Valley thru 8pm. A few showers this morning over Lane County, then Cascade showers/Tstorms possible this afternoon.
More showers and cooler temps through Wed! pic.twitter.com/ROeMdWXFrc
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 8, 2022
Slightly cooler today, but a Heat Advisory remains for Portland/Vancouver areas, Columbia Gorge and Upper Hood River Valley thru 8pm. A few showers this morning over Lane County, then Cascade showers/Tstorms possible this afternoon.
More showers and cooler temps through Wed! pic.twitter.com/ROeMdWXFrc
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 8, 2022
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Morning low temperatures of 65 to 70. High temperatures
in the low to mid 90s for the Portland-Vancouver and Gorge areas,
in the upper 90s for the Upper Hood River Valley.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood
River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extended hot temperatures, including warm nights, may
cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.