KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Weather Alert:
Heat Advisory In Effect For Temps In Upper 90’s

August 30, 2022 12:04PM PDT
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Summer is not over yet.  Tuesday is the hottest day of the week with temperatures heating up into the upper 90’s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our region until 9:00pm.

Officials are warning about the increased risk of heat-related illnesses.  You’re encouraged to stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of water.

Heat Advisory

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
  risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
  Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
  Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
  In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
  Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
  Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
