Heat Advisory And Red Flag Warning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
426 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019
ORZ003-005>007-010-012-014>016-WAZ020-022-039-040-045-046-280000-
/O.CON.KPQR.HT.Y.0002.190827T1800Z-190829T0300Z/
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-
Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley-
Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge-
Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-
Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit,
Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland,
Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville,
Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada,
Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vida, Jasper, Lowell,
Cottage Grove, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett, Rooster Rock,
Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Willapa, Frances,
Elk Mountain, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver,
Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle,
Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville,
Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures of 92 to 102 degrees
are expected today and Wednesday, with warmest temperatures
between 3 and 7 PM. Temperatures will be very slow to cool, with
overnight low temperatures only reaching the lower 60s for a few
hours early Wednesday morning.
* TIMING...Hot temperatures develop this afternoon and will be
very slow to cool tonight, limiting relief before hot
conditions return on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will
increase the chance for heat related illnesses, especially for
those who are sensitive to heat. People most vulnerable
include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without
air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young
children, and the elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. Hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat
related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of water, stay in an
air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
750 PM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019
ORZ601-603-271900-
/O.CON.KPQR.FW.W.0005.190827T1800Z-190828T0300Z/
North Oregon Coast-East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range-
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
601 AND 603...
* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon
Coast and Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range.
* Winds...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest wind in the North Oregon Coast zone.
* Relative Humidity...Generally 15 to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.