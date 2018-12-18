Heartburn is often just part of the holiday menu. But it doesn’t have to be.

Health and wellness expert Dr. Julie Gatza sent us her 5 Step Heartburn Rescue Plan:

1. Replace anti-acids with digestive enzymes, HCL & pepsin

Anti-acids neutralize stomach acid and prevent complete digestion. Heartburn is caused when incompletely digested food begins to ferment in the stomach. This fermentation releases gasses that push the fermenting stomach contents back up into the esophagus. Enzyme supplements are taken with each meal assist the stomach to completely break down food and eliminate fermentation.

2. Don’t eat meat and starch at the same meal

Protein takes more time to digest than starch and needs to spend more time in the stomach before being passed to the small intestines. Incompletely digested protein will begin to ferment, create gas, and the resulting pressure will tend to push stomach acids back into the esophagus and create heartburn.

3. After consuming meat or fish, wait two hours before consuming starches

This includes pasta, bread, and potatoes. Meat or fish can be eaten along with salads or steamed vegetables.

4. After consuming starches, wait an hour before consuming meat or fish.

5. Use probiotic supplements

Bad bacteria and yeasts growing in your stomach and gut can cause an unpleasant fermentation that may cause acid to bubble too far up. Take probiotic supplements to replace the bad bacteria with good ones.

“The key thing to remember in the war on heartburn is that 90% of people produce too little stomach acid. Taking anti-acids only further reduces their ability to digest food and perpetuates heartburn symptoms,” says Dr. Julie.

Dr. Julie says individuals considering making a switch from prescription anti-acid/acid-blocking medications to enzymes, probiotics, or HCL supplements should first consult with their doctors.

She says you can try free samples of the enzymes. She put them out as part of her Thanksgiving feast and says folks felt great.

When you overindulge during the holidays, you not only gain weight, you can also overtax your digestive system, develop heartburn which can be deadly.

A three-year study conducted by doctors at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden found individuals who experience heartburn once a week or more are eight times more likely to develop a deadly form of cancer called adenocarcinoma which starts in the lower esophagus.

The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, also stated persons with long-standing and severe heartburn were forty-five times more likely to develop deadly cancer.

“The doctors reported that anti-acid pills, medications, and surgery did not reduce the chances of contracting cancer,” says Dr. Julie Gatza of the Florida Wellness Institute.

“The message is clear – heartburn sufferers need to find a workable approach to repair their digestive systems, stop their heartburn, and move out of the high-risk category.”