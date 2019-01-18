Heartbreaking Hindsight

The University of Utah is releasing audio recordings of phone calls made by a student and her parents about an ex-boyfriend who had been sending harassing messages. That boyfriend later killed her. Fifteen phone calls were posted of Lauren McCluskey and her parents. Most were made 10 days before she was killed on by her ex-boyfriend, Melvin Rowland. In the calls, her mother Jill McCluskey from Spokane says she is worried Rowland is “dangerous” and requested a police escort for her daughter to get her car back from him. The girl did…but was later killed by him outside of her dorm. As a parent, I wonder, how can we protect our kids from people like this? Or, ultimately, can we? Either way, hearing these calls knowing what we know now, it’s just chilling.

