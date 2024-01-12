KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Heartbreak For The Washington Huskies…Again…Coach Kalen DeBoer Leaving For Alabama

January 12, 2024 1:31PM PST
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer watches during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SEATTLE, Wa. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press that Alabama is negotiating with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and is close to hiring him as the replacement for Nick Saban.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a deal was not completed or announced yet.

The 49-year-old DeBoer is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season.

DeBoer would replace Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.

