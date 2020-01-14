Heartbreak At The Beach

By Rebecca Marshall.
We now know the Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 4 year old Portland boy who was swept out to sea on Saturday. A father was walking with his 7 year old daughter and 4 year old son on the beach Saturday when they were hit by a wave from the king tides we had all talked about. The daughter was recovered but later died at the hospital, the son has not been found and the father will survive.
This story is so sad that you almost have to physically shake your head to get the image out when you think that this could have happened to you. How many times have you taken your kids to the beach? How many times have you worried that they would be swept out to sea as they played tag with the waves. I have so many memories of me yelling my son’s name to get away from the water because he was getting in too deep. The ocean scares me, even in the best of times. It always will to some degree.
I know we can all wonder why this family was out during this stormy time. We can all play armchair quarterback on their tragedy. People tend to do this when they have no other answers to how something so sad can happen. But at the end of the day, there’s this hole in my heart and a pain that I can physically feel for them no matter how hard I shake my head to get the image out.
There by the grace of God go I. I send them my deepest sympathies and hope for healing. Please be safe out there.
