Heart Disease Top Underlying Condition For COVID-19 Deaths
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon health officials have reported that most, if not all, the roughly 100 people who died in the state from the coronavirus had underlying health conditions.
Now they are reporting what those conditions were, with cardiovascular disease topping the list.
Almost 60% of those who died had heart disease as an underlying condition.
But if a person had smoked before and quit, that was also listed as an underlying condition, and 25% of those who died were in that category.
However, only 1.4% of those who died were current smokers.