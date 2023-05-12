Hearing Loss and Awareness at HearUSA

Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah Association of the Deaf, brushes her hair away from her hearing aid as she poses for a portrait Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah. (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP, File)

Hearing Loss can often be a touchy subject to bring up with loved ones. But for this Mother’s Day if you have a mom or grandma that you notice has a hearing problem…this could be the time to have that conversation.

Genetics and environment normally play a big role in taking care of your hearing. Audiologists at HearUSA aims to remove the stigma with checking into this important health issue, as long term quality of life can be a strong motivation to monitor your hearing, regardless of age.

To schedule a hearing exam, multiple locations around the country, including Portland and surrounding cities can be found at HearUSA.com.