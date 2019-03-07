Hearing For Taylor’s Law In Salem This Afternoon

Salem, Or. – A house committee holds a hearing this afternoon on a bill called Taylor’s Law. It is named after the son of former Portland Assistant Chief and former Vancouver Police Chief Brian Martinek. His son, Taylor died two years ago of a drug overdose.

The bill would send dealers to prison for 5 to 10 years if the drugs they sell kill someone. Martinek says it has the support of district attorneys and sheriffs around the state. He says ” this should not be a partisan issue. This is an issue that will and has hit everyone.”