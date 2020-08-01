Health Officials Warn Against Red Onions After 76 Cases Of Salmonella In Oregon
Oregon State health officials are warning people not to eat onions from Thomson International, Inc., of Bakersfield, California.
The warning comes after 76 people in 13 Oregon counties became sick with matching strains of Salmonella bacteria.
According to a press release sent out by the Oregon Health Authority “Eighteen of the cases have been hospitalized, and none have died.”
The press release continues “Epidemiologists at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Public Health Division say the Oregon cases are part of an outbreak that has sickened more than 400 people in about 40 states as well as consumers in Canada.”