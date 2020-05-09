      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Health Officials In Washington Fear Fewer Children Getting Immunized

May 9, 2020 @ 7:18am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials are worried because fewer children are getting immunized during the coronavirus pandemic, raising the potential for outbreaks of other diseases like measles.

On Friday authorities said providers in Washington’s Childhood Vaccine Program reported they administered 30 percent fewer vaccines to 0-18-year-olds in March of this year compared with the same month in previous years. In April, there was a 42 percent decrease, according to preliminary reports.

The decrease in Washington tracks with lower numbers nationally, and on Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of possible outbreaks of measles or other diseases preventable by vaccines.

“We are concerned that babies and kids aren’t getting all the vaccines they need to protect them,” Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at the Washington State Department of Health, sai din a statement. “Decreasing vaccinations increases the risk that we could see an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease.”

TAGS
news Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro