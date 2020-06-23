HEALTH OFFICIALS: Close Social Interactions Causing Spike In Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – As Oregon’s COVID-19 positive tests and presumed cases increase, health officials say they know why.
A quarter of the new cases are based in Multnomah County, where officials say a majority of the spread is occurring among “close social networks.”
Multnomah, which is Oregon’s most populous county and home to Portland, implemented phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan Friday. Hood River, Marion, and Polk Counties also entered new reopening phases Friday.
While health officials reiterated Monday they expect an increase in cases during reopening, the goal remains to minimize the number of people hospitalized.