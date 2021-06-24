Health Advisory Lifted For Vancouver Lake

VANCOUVER, Wa. – Good news for this weekend.
Clark County Public Health has lifted the health advisory for Vancouver Lake.
Testing has found that blue-green algae is no longer present in the water and toxin levels have decreased enough for the water to be safe.
Here’s more from Clark County:
Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health has lifted its advisory at Vancouver Lake. The bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, at the lake dissipated and is no longer present. Test results from water samples collected earlier this week also indicate toxin levels have decreased and are below threshold levels recommended by the Washington State Department of Health.
The danger signs posted at the lake are being removed. However, algae blooms may return as conditions change. Public Health encourages people swimming and recreating in the lake to watch for floating blue-green-colored scum and avoid direct contact with water in those areas.
Public Health will continue to monitor the lake and other designated swim beaches throughout the summer. Information about swim beach monitoring and advisories are posted on the Public Health public beach website.