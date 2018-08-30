Health Advisory Lifted at Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Good news at Cannon Beach ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted its health advisory for the ocean. The warning was issued Wednesday after higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

While contact with the water no longer poses a high risk of getting sick, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach.

Advisories are still in effect for Nye and Agate beaches near Newport, as well as Harris Beach near Brookings.