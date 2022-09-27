Health Advisory Issued For Short Sand Beach
September 27, 2022 11:41AM PDT
TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday issued a public health advisory for Short Sand Beach in Tillamook County.
Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in the ocean.
It’s recommended you stay out of the water until further notice.
Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources including:
- Stormwater runoff.
- Sewer overflows.
- Failing septic systems.
- Animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.