KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Health Advisory Issued For Short Sand Beach

September 27, 2022 11:41AM PDT
Share
Health Advisory Issued For Short Sand Beach

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday issued a public health advisory for Short Sand Beach in Tillamook County.

Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in the ocean.

It’s recommended you stay out of the water until further notice.

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources including:

  • Stormwater runoff.
  • Sewer overflows.
  • Failing septic systems.
  • Animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
More about:
advisory
health
Short Sand Beach
tillamook

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
3

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
4

Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30
5

Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust