Health Advisories Lifted At Two Oregon Beaches

Tillamook and Lincoln County, Oregon – Good news for some Oregon beach-goers. The water is safe again at Twin Rocks Beach near Tillamook and at D River Beach in Lincoln City. Health officials have lifted the advisories for the two popular areas after testing shows fecal bacteria levels have gone down to safe levels. The most recent advisories were issued last week. Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a risk.

RECREATIONAL USE HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WATER CONTACT AT TWIN ROCKS BEACH LIFTED SEPTEMBER 18

Recreational use health advisory for water contact at Twin Rocks Beach lifted September 18 Testing shows fecal bacteria levels have subsided The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted a recreational use health advisory for contact with marine water at Twin Rocks Beach, located in Tillamook County. The health authority issued the advisory September 11 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters. Results from later samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter. State officials continue to encourage other recreational activities at all Oregon beaches, suggesting only that water contact be avoided when advisories are in effect. Since 2003 state officials have used a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to monitor popular Oregon beaches and make timely reports to the public about elevated levels of fecal bacteria. Oregon state agencies participating in this program are OHA, DEQ and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

RECREATIONAL USE HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WATER CONTACT AT D RIVER BEACH LIFTED SEPTEMBER 18