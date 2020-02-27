Heads up Hipsters, there’s some news about the Corona Virus that could affect you directly.
The CDC has put out a list of the types of facial hair that are not helpful. Bushy Beards are the worst. Why? Because they prevent the mask from sealing around your mouth.
The Garibaldi, Fu Man Chu, French Fork, Duck Tail, Van Dyke, Imperial, Goatee and Extended Goatee are also no good.
Here’s what works better if you want a mask that seals well: Clean shaved faces, Soul Patches, and mustaches like the Painters Brush, the Pencil, Zorro, the Chevron and Handlebar are also okay.
No judgement on your style. We are just trying to keep you healthy.