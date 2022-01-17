      Weather Alert

Head-On Crash Shuts Down I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger

Jan 17, 2022 @ 11:19am
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Southwest Portland hit a semi truck head-on on Monday morning, shutting down the freeway northbound near Terwilliger Blvd. for several hours.

Two people pinned inside the wreckage were rushed to the hospital.  Investigators say alcohol may have been involved.

Police say they got calls of a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes near the on-ramp at South Harbor Drive in downtown just before 3:00.  The driver made it three miles before colliding with the semi.   The truck driver was not injured.

TAGS
Interstate 5 terwilliger Traffic
Popular Posts
Nancy Pelosi Cheats The Rest Of America With Massive Inside Stock Info
Governor Deploys Oregon National Guard To Hospitals Amid COVID Surge
Washington State Wildlife Manager Accused Of Poaching
Two Pedestrians Die Just Hours Apart After Being Hit By Cars In Portland
Nevada Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders Along Oregon Border
Connect With Us Listen To Us On