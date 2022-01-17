Head-On Crash Shuts Down I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger

PORTLAND, Ore. — A vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Southwest Portland hit a semi truck head-on on Monday morning, shutting down the freeway northbound near Terwilliger Blvd. for several hours.
Two people pinned inside the wreckage were rushed to the hospital. Investigators say alcohol may have been involved.
Police say they got calls of a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes near the on-ramp at South Harbor Drive in downtown just before 3:00. The driver made it three miles before colliding with the semi. The truck driver was not injured.