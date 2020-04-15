      Breaking News
Head-on Crash Shuts Down Highway 217

Apr 15, 2020 @ 7:35am

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A head-on crash blocked all lanes of Highway 217 northbound just south of the Highway 26 interchange for about two hours on Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle was headed southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with another vehicle before 5:30.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue rescued at least one person from the wreckage.  Life Flight was on standby to take any victims to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

