Head Of Oregon Health Authority Stepping Down

Portland, Ore. — Patrick Allen announced Thursday he is resigning in January. The Oregon Capital Chronical reports Allen will step down with Governor Kate Brown leaves office on January 9th.

Patrick Allen informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”

