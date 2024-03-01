Boeing Reportedly In Talks To Buy Spirit AeroSystems, Its Key Supplier On The Troubled 737 Max

FILE – The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021. Government and aviation-industry experts say Boeing has made some strides toward improving its safety culture, but employees could still be subject to retaliation for reporting issues. That’s one of the findings in a report presented Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 to the Federal Aviation Administration. The experts say that when it comes to safety, there is a “disconnect” between Boeing’s senior management and workers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Boeing is in talks to buy Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for Boeing 737 Max jetliners, according to a person knowledgeable about the discussions.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Friday that the companies have held preliminary discussions about a sale.

The companies are declining to comment.

Boeing used to own Spirit AeroSystems but spun it off nearly 20 years ago as it moved to an outsourcing model.

That model has come under question because of quality issues at Spirit, which is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Spirit made the door panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines jetliner in January.