Boeing Reportedly In Talks To Buy Spirit AeroSystems, Its Key Supplier On The Troubled 737 Max
March 1, 2024 12:33PM PST
DALLAS (AP) — Boeing is in talks to buy Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for Boeing 737 Max jetliners, according to a person knowledgeable about the discussions.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Friday that the companies have held preliminary discussions about a sale.
The companies are declining to comment.
Boeing used to own Spirit AeroSystems but spun it off nearly 20 years ago as it moved to an outsourcing model.
That model has come under question because of quality issues at Spirit, which is based in Wichita, Kansas.
Spirit made the door panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines jetliner in January.
