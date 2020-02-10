He Didn’t Listen To KXL Because We “Do The News & Stuff”
By Cooper Banks
So, I was having a political discussion with a guy, a good buddy of mine. I won’t identify him here. Safe to say, he’s a good-hearted guy, sharp, absolutely not a dummy. I would generally consider him “good people”.
And this DID actually happen. I’m not making it up.
So, we came to a point in our discussion where my buddy was criticizing the “liberal media” (of which I am a member, of course, and take some umbrage to the phrase) and I fired back at one point, asking him, very simply, “Buddy, instead of CNN or MSNBC or Fox News or whatever – why don’t you just listen more to my show with Lucinda on KXL?”
And he said, dismissively, “Well. Because you guys just do the news and stuff.”
Yes, I died laughing.
……And yeah, he regretted saying it immediately afterward, but…
…..he said it…
I don’t dwell on it too much, of course, just enough to share here, but if ever there are real “moments of truth” in life, that was one of them for me…and I hope – for him.
It is as I said before – we do the news, not propaganda. We aren’t here to validate your current world view. We are here to better inform it.
Alright, that is all. I’m going to go back to doing “the news and stuff”.
Later.