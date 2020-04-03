HBO to Stream 500 Hours of Programming for Free
HBO announced Thursday that they are making over 500 hours of programming free beginning April 3 via their HBO Go and HBO Now streaming platforms, Consequence of Sound reports. The network says it’s doing so “to provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”
Among the original shows that will be available are classics like The Sopranos, The Wire, True Blood and Six Feet Under, and newer shows like Succession, Veep, Silicon Valley, Ballers, and Barry. The network is also making new Warner Brothers features and documentaries available, including The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Empire of the Sun, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.