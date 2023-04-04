Hazel Dell Parade Of Bands Returns For Its 57th Year Celebrating The Sounds Of Freedom

Hazel Dell, Wash. – Get ready to celebrate the Sounds of Freedom with the return of the annual Hazel Dell Parade of Bands. The Hazel Dell Salmon Creek Business Association proudly presents the 57th edition of the parade, featuring 25 local bands, parade floats, classic vehicles, and much more.

The parade will be held on Saturday, May 20th, starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade route will start from Clark County District 6, located at 8800 NE Hazel Dell Avenue.

This year’s parade theme is “Sounds of Freedom,” with Lt. Colonel Bob Knight ret. and Lt. Colonel Royce Pollard ret., past Commanders of Vancouver Barracks, serving as the Grand Marshals.

If you or your group want to be a part of the fun, registration forms are available at HDSCBA.org or at Clark County District 6.

Important logistical information: Several roads will be closed for the parade. Hazel Dell Avenue will be closed from 78th to 99th Streets starting at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m., 63rd Street from Hazel Dell Avenue to Highway 99 will be closed, along with Highway 99 from 63rd Street to 78th Street. Highway 99 will reopen at 1 p.m.

The Hazel Dell Parade of Bands is an annual tradition that brings the community together to celebrate local talent and patriotism. Don’t miss out on the fun-filled day of music and entertainment.

For more information about the parade, visit HDSCBA.org or call (360) 571-4325.