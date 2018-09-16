Hazardous Mobile Home Abandoned At Elementary School

Cornelius, Oregon-Police are trying to find out who left a hazardous mobile home in the parking lot of Echo Shaw Elementary School in Cornelius Saturday. Neighbors reported seeing a large white truck towing half of a double-wide, then unhook, and leave the school. When officers arrived, they looked in the mobile home to find mold inside. They are currently working on getting it off of the property. If you happen to know anything about this incident, please call Washington County Sheriffs.

News Release from Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 2:53 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies serving the City of Cornelius responded to a suspicious circumstances call at Echo Shaw Elementary School, located at 914 S Linden Street.

Neighbors reported that a large white truck towing half of a double-wide mobile home pulled into the school’s parking lot. The truck then departed, leaving the unsightly mobile home behind.

When deputies arrived, they saw that the mobile home had mold in it and was clearly a hazard. Deputies are coordinating its removal from the school parking lot.

Deputies would like to hear from anyone with knowledge of this incident. Please contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111