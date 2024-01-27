KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Hawaii Officials Identify The Last Of The 100 Known Victims Of the Wildfire That Destroyed Lahaina

January 26, 2024 5:31PM PST
Hawaii Officials Identify The Last Of The 100 Known Victims Of the Wildfire That Destroyed Lahaina
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials have identified the last of the 100 known victims of the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina in August.

Maui police said Friday the victim was identified as 70-year-old Lydia Coloma.

Identifying those who perished in the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century has been a long, arduous process.

Forensic experts and cadaver dogs sifted through ash for bodies that were possibly cremated, and authorities collected DNA samples from victims’ family members.

It remains unclear if additional people died.

Just a few people remain unaccounted for.

