Have Local and Unique Holiday Gift Ideas? We Want to Hear From You!

We’re starting a series of stories on unique and local gift ideas for the holidays. Oregonians are very creative and have some items that you can’t get anywhere. These gifts are perfect for those who are hard to shop for.
This week we talked to Tuesday from Stitched in the Dark, an Embroidery and Buttons business.
Susan-Gallacher-Turner is an artist who specialized in ceramics. She also happens to be the wife of KXL’s Mike Turner.
Sara Bidwell and Jill Sorber with the Environmental Learning Center at Clackamas Community College are hoping to get more kids interested in the outdoors by offering Explorer Kits for sale. They can be mailed right to your door.
If you have some ideas for unique local gifts let us know. Comment on our Facebook page, or calls us and leave a message at 503-517.6101.