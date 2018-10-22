Haunted DIY

I grew up in Ashland, OR. It’s a theater town (you know, the world renowned Oregon Shakespeare Festival. I started working there at 14.), so that means a whole lotta people that like to dress up, in costumes.

Halloween was BIG.

We went all out. Streets closed down. People hosted parties. We prided ourselves on legit costumes. I once rented a centipede, with all the legs and arms extended out from my sides. Another year, my friends and I all dressed as super heroes; I was Fire Star, my hair extended up in flames.

BUT, my pumpkin carving skills lacked flare.

That’s where these guys come in, check out the Northwest Haunters Association. One thousand members, professional and amateurs.

Oregon Live featured some of their best work. Halloween is just ten days away. Check it out.