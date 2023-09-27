Hauling Business Motto: Pay What You Can

Every once in a while you run into someone who just does the right thing. That’s the case with our KXL Everyday Hero, Connor Murphy. He owns Connor’s Hauling Service. They haul things obviously, but they also do handyman jobs and odd jobs too. It’s pay what you can, and that includes free for those who can’t afford it. They’re called to get furniture for people. The way I heard about them was they volunteered to pick up a fridge for the Vancouver Free Fridge Project. It’s a program that places refrigerators around the community that are set up outside and anyone can drop off food, or pick some up 24/7. You can here more here: