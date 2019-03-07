Hate Crime Murder Trial Starts Today

Multnomah County – Opening statements are expected today in a hate crime murder trial. The defendants are a white couple accused of running-down and killing a black teenager on purpose, on a Gresham street in the summer of 2016. The death of 19-year old Larnell Bruce Junior caused an uproar after authorities said they believed both of his accused killers were driven by white supremacist beliefs. Police say Russell Courtier, who’s 40, got into a fight with Bruce outside a convenience store. Then jumped into his Jeep and mowed Bruce down, while Courtier’s girl friend, 37-year old Colleen Hunt yelled get him baby.

KXL’s Annette Newell spoke with Bruce’s father Larnell Bruce Sr. in 2017 about the incident. Here’s what he said then:

