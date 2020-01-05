Hate Crime Charges For Suspected Attacker Of Muslim Student
A woman in Oregon is accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland. The Multnomah County district attorney’s office says 23-year-old Jasmine Renee Campbell has been indicted on multiple charges including hate crime and attempted strangulation for the November attack on the student from Saudi Arabia. An arrest warrant was issued after Campbell failed to appear in court. The Muslim student says she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public