Has the China virus lockdown lead to higher suicide rates among veterans?
Lars brings on Dr. Paul Lawrence, the VA Undersecretary for Benefits to discuss how the lockdowns are affecting veterans and their mental health. Studies have shown that hospitals have seen an explosion in patients seeking help in the mental health department. Veterans receive a number of benefits across the board but are they taking advantage of them during a global pandemic? Listen below for more.
