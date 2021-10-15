Hardesty’s Stance On Police Is Criminally Negligent For The Rest Of Portland

Radical Portland city council member Joann Hardesty hates the cops and her votes guarantee she’ll get more of us killed.
Portland cut almost 10% of its police budget last year.
This year we’re headed for a record number of homicides.
Hardesty flatly denies Portland’s murder problem is a gang problem. Gangs are mostly criminals of color. For Hardesty, color’s a chip she wears on both shoulders. This week the Biden FBI identified gangs as the central issue in Portland’s violence and murders.
With Hardesty’s ignorance, don’t bet on re-funding police…which means more blood on the streets.
The Commissioner calls police liars. She has falsely accused them of setting fires actually set by rioters. She fired a private company that repairs sidewalks for the city because its private trucks display a “back the blue” flag sticker.
Yet when JoAnn herself runs into trouble…a bit tipsy on a ride home from the casino she frequents…and a rideshare driver finds her obnoxious, she calls cops to resolve a personal matter.
In her home, she has a special police “800” box. When YOU or I call the police, 9-1-1 decides if we get anything at all. When JoAnn pushes that button she gets an immediate, two-car, lights and siren police emergency response.
Without double standards, JoAnn would have none at all.
