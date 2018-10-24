Hardesty V Smith: Showdown In The Future Direction For The City Of Portland City Council Seat 3

Listen in browser to the extended interview below by clicking the link:

Portland, Oregon-In the race for the coveted Portland City Council seat that will be vacated by Dan Saltzman in January, either candidate would be the first African American female City Council Member.

Running for seat 3, Loretta Smith currently the Multnomah County Commissioner and JoAnn Hardesty who served in the Navy, is a Civil Rights activist and former Oregon State Representative. She is also the former president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP.

So where do you start in differentiating the two? Let’s start with some similarities. They both seem to agree that measure 105, repealing Oregon’s only racial discrimination law is not in the best interest of the community as a whole

While Hardesty has been vocal, calling for a no vote on measure 105, Loretta Smith stops short of calling for a no vote, yet she is very well aware of the deep public concern on this issue and believes no changes are necessary to the existing law.

They also agree on inclusiveness and transparency when it comes to creating city policy. Both have made it clear that they want to lessen barriers for the public to attend City Council meeting. One idea from both candidates is providing free child care for the duration.

If elected, Smith say she will:

Build affordable homes and make Portland a better place to work, live and play.

Open more homeless shelters with services, including Wapato.

Increase community policing to ensure students are safe from gun violence.

Smith says while she intends on a larger and stronger police force, her opponent is more likely to focus on making sure current officers have necessary training.

She shares her view on the recent violent protests in Downtown.

Smith also wants to reduce congestion and get the transportation system working for everyone.

If elected, Hardesty says she will also work to improve livability and reduce traffic by expanding public transit and she wants to see public safety achieved through additional sidewalks. She realizes this is a city-wide issue.

She wants to advance Portland’s renewable energy commitment by creating living-wage jobs with policies like the Portland Clean Energy Fund.

Collaborate with the chief of police on community policing initiatives, sensible and compassionate accountability, and better training.

Identify dignified options that help the houseless, keep Portlanders in their homes, and protect tenants.

“I’m running because I want every Portlander to feel like they can be heard at City Hall.”, she adds.

In the way of controversy both candidates have made headlines.

According to our news partner KGW, Multnomah County hired a labor and employment law firm to investigate allegations of unprofessional and unethical conduct by Loretta Smith after a staffer and a former staffer filed complaints.

Investigators concluded that Smith made demeaning and negative comments to female staffers and likely required staffers to use their paid time off to work on her campaign events.

Smith has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

As for Jo Ann Hardesty…there’s always the electric slide…

Now there is one very important issue on the table here and that is what to do with the Wapato Jail. Loretta Smith shares her thoughts. She intends to do whatever is necessary to tap into existing funds to open the unused jail for mental health, houseless, and drug addicted treatment and resources.

Something Smith says is not on Hardesty’s agenda.

As for Joann Hardesty, she believes there are other solutions and she is here to seek them out.

Seat 3 Portland City Council goes to a vote November 6th, between JoAnn Hardesty and Loretta Smith. Stay Connected.