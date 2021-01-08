      Weather Alert

Happy Valley Man Dies In Powell Blvd. Crash

Jan 8, 2021 @ 12:53pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 73-year-old man from Happy Valley died in a crash at Southeast 24th and Powell Boulevard early Friday morning.  Traffic investigators believe the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The vehicle went off the road, hit some poles and destroyed a Tri-Met bus shelter before rolling over and crashing through a fence into the parking lot of a business.

The man has not been identified.

This was the second traffic fatality of the year in Portland.

