Happy Valley Man Dies In Powell Blvd. Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 73-year-old man from Happy Valley died in a crash at Southeast 24th and Powell Boulevard early Friday morning. Traffic investigators believe the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.
The vehicle went off the road, hit some poles and destroyed a Tri-Met bus shelter before rolling over and crashing through a fence into the parking lot of a business.
The man has not been identified.
This was the second traffic fatality of the year in Portland.