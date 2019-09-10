Happy Palindromic Dates Month!!
This September is like no other September this century. Furthermore, starting today, this September will be like no other month this century.
For the next ten days of September, each date will be palindromic, which means the date reads the same forwards and backwards.
9-10-19 9-15-19
9-11-19 9-16-19
9-12-19 9-17-19
9-13-19 9-18-19
9-14-19 9-19-19
It is the last time this will happen this century.
Of course, it’s worth mentioning that this depends entirely upon the way we write out each date, but most of us here in the U.S. use the short-hand you see above.
So — Happy Final Palindromic Dates Month!!
Hopefully it isn’t a sign of the apocalypse lol.