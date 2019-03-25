Happy Death Day 2U Movie Review

Imagine if the movie Groundhog Day end with Bill Murray’s murder? That’s the sort of treatment you get with Happy Death Day 2U. It’s Groundhog Day meets Scream. In this sequel, college student Tree wakes up in horror to learn that she’s now stuck in a parallel universe. Everything she’d known is different, her boyfriend is with someone else, her friends are different and her mother is alive. She discovers friends have been altering time and she finds herself being targeted by a masked killer. She quickly realizes she must once again die over and over again to save her friends. The dive deeper and add a lot of layers in this movie that gives you more of an emotional connection to the characters. But this movie feels more Sci-Fi than Horror. Is it busier, yes. But Happy Death Day 2U is quite frankly, more fun and interesting than the original. I’ll give it 3 out of 5 popcorn emojis. Be sure to check out my other One Minute Movie Reviews for Alita: Battle Angel, Miss Bala and Glass.