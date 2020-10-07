Hans Von Spakovsky – Applying a disparate-impact standard to disciplinary policies is unlawful
The Left often uses “disparate impact” to find discrimination where none exists. The Obama Administration did this to upend how public schools discipline students. Officials justified racial quotas in school discipline. This is not only illegal and unjustified, but it also hurts well-behaved students and their teachers. Lawmakers must give students and educators the ability to respond to student misconduct without regulations rooted in social justice theories that corrupt justice. Lars talks to expert and Heritage Foundation fellow, Hans Von Spakovsky about the failures of “disparate-impact” and why it’s awful when applied to students.
