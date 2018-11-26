Hanging Christmas Lights Challenging

PORTLAND, Ore.– Hanging up Christmas lights can bring a lot of happiness to a neighborhood and it can be dangerous getting them situated. About 14,000 people a year are injured doing this. Portland Fire and Rescue says if a person is not used to climbing on ladders and walking on roofs they shouldn’t be up there. An individual has to be honest with themselves. Fire crews actually do get called to these events. It’s recommended to leave the house lighting to professionals .

John and Tom had to alter their original plan. The peak over the garage of this house was too steep. Both of them slid. they focused on the lower peaks and gutter line instead.